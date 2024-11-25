(BIVN) – There will be a one lane closure on Highway 11 – also known as Hawai‘i Belt Road – in Kainaliu on Tuesday, November 26, for utility work.

Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing a utility pole in the area near Sandy’s Drive In. The highway lane closure will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. HST.

Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone, the utility company says, as well as plan for traffic delays in the area.