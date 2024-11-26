(BIVN) – 32-year-old Dylan Jessen Gapp of Keaʻau has been arrested and charged with an array of offenses stemming from the burglary and auto theft at a Hawaiian Paradise Park business, police say.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives charged Gapp with the following offenses:

Second-degree burglary

First-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV)

First-degree theft (motor vehicle)

Fourth-degree criminal property damage

Resist order to stop motor vehicle

Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Gapp was also charged with Failure to Appear and Discharge of Sureties.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department detailed the incident in a news release:

The charges against Gapp stem from an incident reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2024, when a Puna business owner reported to police that Gapp was observed on video surveillance breaking into the business located on 33rd Avenue, in Hawaiian Paradise Park, and removing a company vehicle, without permission. Puna patrol officers responded to the scene, and immediately upon arrival observed the vehicle in the driveway of the business, with Gapp seated in the driver seat. As officers approached, Gapp fled the area at a high rate of speed. On Saturday morning, November 23, 2024, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Puna patrol officers conducting proactive patrol in Hawaiian Paradise Park, observed the stolen vehicle, a Dodge Ram pick-up, in the driveway of a 14th Avenue residence. Officers went to confirm the identity of the vehicle, and observed Gapp standing next to the truck. As officers approached, Gapp fled the area on foot, in possession of a backpack. Officers engaged in a short foot pursuit with Gapp, who later stumbled into a small ditch. He was arrested without further incident, and the backpack was recovered. Officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view within the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered and towed to the Hilo Police Station evidence cage, pending execution of a search warrant. Area I Vice detectives later served a search warrant on the Dodge Ram and the backpack, which resulted the recovery of a small amount of cocaine.

Police ask anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Detective David Poʻohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or via email at David.Poohina@hawaiicounty.gov or the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Earlier this year, Gapp was arrested for alleged terroristic threatening over an incident that occurred on Beach Road and Makuʻu Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.