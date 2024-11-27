(BIVN) – The Waimea community is sharing news on the upcoming Twilight Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, December 7th.

From a news release produced by event organizers:

Entries are still being accepted for the 64th Waimea Twilight Christmas Parade on Sat., Dec. 7, 2024, from 6-7:15 p.m. through the heart of this upcountry community. This year’s parade will repeat the much longer, safer route introduced in 2022 for what is the second oldest holiday parade in Hawai’i. Please note this year’s parade will start a half hour later – at 6 p.m. (not 5:30 p.m.) and will include a minor route change at the start of the parade. Featuring more than 60 lighted entries including many festively “dressed” trucks and other big rigs, units will stage in Waimea Park, and beginning promptly at 6 p.m., turn out onto Kawaihae Road next to Waimea Community Center and across from Habitat for Humanity’s RESTORE, proceed to Lindsey Road and onto the main intersection, turn left (east) onto Mamalahoa Highway (Hwy 19) to pass thru town center, then right (south) onto Pukalani Road, then right onto Ala ‘Ohia Road, and end at the Kalani Schutte Waimea District Park. Lighted units will remain at the District Park for post-parade viewing.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: No cars will be moving along the parade route from 5:55-7:15 p.m. but emergency vehicles will be able to respond as needed. Spectators must stay on the curb and sidewalks or grass so that emergency vehicles can pass by quickly if needed and for the safety of all. The public and businesses are urged to plan ahead to avoid delays because there will be no vehicular traffic from west to east or east to west thru Waimea town during the parade. Theme for the 2024 parade is “A Waimea Christmas Memory,” and is expected to include entries reflecting favorite parade and holiday moments from years gone by. HELCO’s “Big Ben” Toys for Tots lighted train – always a favorite of the wee ones – will again join the parade.



There is no charge to enter the parade though entries are urged to contribute to Big Island Giving Tree’s annual holiday gifting of makana bags to over 500 kupuna to ensure no one is forgotten during this season of giving and sharing. To secure a packet of parade rules and application, go to WaimeaTown.org/parade. For questions, contact parade co-chair Lani Olsen-Chong (olsenchong@gmail.com) or Kalae Kawamura (k_kawamura92@yahoo.com. Parade entrants are asked to carefully review parade rules for everyone’s safety, including the requirement that units must be well lighted, and walkers are discouraged because of the length of the route and to prevent slowdowns or gaps. Also, no walkers permitted once truckers have started, and no candy or other goodies may be thrown from units at any time throughout the parade. There will be 20 sponsored narrator stations along the longer parade route (up from 18 last year), and most will have a nearby lighted porta lua. All narrator stations will have trash bags to be used by spectators, first aid kits and a fire extinguisher for the public’s convenience and health-safety. Sponsors include Ace Hardware, Big Island Mechanical, DeLuz Trucking, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawai’i Preparatory Academy, Kamuela Inn, W.M. Keck Observatories, Kenworth Hawai’i, Lex Brodie’s, Parker Ranch, Parker Ranch Center, Parker School, Puna Plantation/KTA Super Stores, Stadia Financial and Waimea Community Association.