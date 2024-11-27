(BIVN) – Multiple Ford F-150 truck beds were filled with food donations during Orchid Isle Ford’s month-long “Fill The Ford” Food Drive on Hawaiʻi island.

These details were shared by the Orchid Isle Ford team:

Orchid Isle Ford and the Steve Marshall Group are thrilled to announce the tremendous success of its “Fill the Ford” Food Drive, a partnership with The Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s food bank. Over the course of the drive, held from October 15th through November 15th, the community came together to donate a total of 1,327 pounds of non-perishable food to help end hunger and increase food security across the Big Island.

In Hilo, the food drive collected 633 pounds, while the Kona location brought in an impressive 694 pounds of non-perishable food donations. These contributions will make an immediate impact in providing much-needed food for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. In addition to the incredible food donations, Orchid Isle Ford surprised both The Food Basket’s Hilo and Kona locations with cash donations of $5,000 each, for a total of $10,000 donated. At an average cost of $0.41 per meal, this contribution will provide over 24,000 meals to those facing hunger on the Big Island.