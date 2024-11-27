(BIVN) – Mauna Loa Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has reopened.

Motorists, hikers and cyclists may once again utilize the historic roadway that goes from from Kīpukapuaulu to the 6,667-foot Mauna Loa Lookout.

The road is open seven days a week, but was recently closed for drilling work.

“Work to drill into and sample material below the road has finished several weeks early,” the National Park Service reported on Wednesday. “Surveyors will continue to work along the road and motorists are urged to drive slowly, safely and to obey all signs.”

The remaining survey work could last through mid-December.

According to park officials, the surveys will provide important information for the rehabilitation of Mauna Loa Road. “The rehab project will improve the safety and accessibility of the scenic road and keep its historic width and scenic alignment through native forest, lava flows and viewpoints,” the National Park Service commented. “The project is expected to start in late 2025.”