(BIVN) – A new mural featuring an endangered native Hawaiian bird is being installed in Hilo.

Artist Andrea Holmes is painting The Akiapōlaʻau Mural on the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Science and Technology Building over Thanksgiving week. The mural is being sponsored by the Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge.

From a Friends of Hakalau Forest NWR news release:

The Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge (FOHF) will be sponsoring a series of murals around Hawaiʻi Island over the next few years to raise awareness and inform our community about our endangered forest birds and plants at both the Hakalau and Kona Forest Units of the Refuge. In 2014, the Mauna Kea Forest Restoration Project started this artistic movement with the well-known Palila mural on Mamo Street in Downtown Hilo painted by local artist, Kathleen Kam with funds provided by the American Bird Conservancy. At the time, the goal of the mural was described as “to inspire and educate the community about the Palila and how the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is preserving this special, native bird and the māmane-naio forest they depend upon”. The Akiapōlaʻau Mural, to help support DLNR’s Year of the Forest Birds, is being painted by Andrea Holmes, a young Texas muralist who specializes in birds. The endangered ʻAkiapōlaʻau will be installed at UH Hilo’s Science and Technology Building Thanksgiving week.