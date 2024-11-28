(BIVN) – A Puna man has been handed down a ten-year prison term, following his arrest as a part of Operation Keiki Shield in May 2021.
32 year-old Sonny E. Puerto, aka “JUNYA”, was sentenced on Monday in Hilo Circuit Court in relation to charges of Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree, prosecutors say.
From the Office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
During the July 2024 trial, Prosecutors presented evidence that Puerto exchanged text messages with an undercover police officer, whom Puerto believed to be a 13 year-old girl, where he requested sexual intercourse, fellatio, and cunnilingus. After receiving the jury’s guilty verdict in July, Prosecutors requested that Puerto, who was previously released on $30,000.00 bail, be taken into custody and held without bail. The Court denied the request; however, increased bail to $500,000.00 and remanded Puerto into custody where he remained until his sentencing hearing on Monday.
Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree is a Class B felony offense which carries a penalty of a ten-year prison term without the possibility of probation and mandates registration as a sex offender.
Operation Keiki Shield is a state-federal-local collaborative initiative focused on identifying and arresting offenders who commit internet-facilitated sex crimes against minors and rescuing victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Operation Keiki Shield included members of numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Hawai‘i Police Department (“HPD”), Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Department of the Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children’s (“ICAC”) Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Honolulu Police Department, Maui Police Department, and Kaua‘i Police Department.
The case was led by Detective Gavin Kagimoto, Office of Professional Standards/Criminal Intelligence Unit formerly of the Juvenile Aid Section, HPD. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala and Patrick Muñoz.
“Our Office is committed to seeking justice for victims and protecting our community from those who prey upon our keiki,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This verdict was the result of the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of HPD, fellow state and federal law enforcement partners, and our prosecutors. I would also like to the thank the jury for their time and service.”
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
