(BIVN) – A Puna man has been handed down a ten-year prison term, following his arrest as a part of Operation Keiki Shield in May 2021.

32 year-old Sonny E. Puerto, aka “JUNYA”, was sentenced on Monday in Hilo Circuit Court in relation to charges of Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree, prosecutors say.

From the Office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

During the July 2024 trial, Prosecutors presented evidence that Puerto exchanged text messages with an undercover police officer, whom Puerto believed to be a 13 year-old girl, where he requested sexual intercourse, fellatio, and cunnilingus. After receiving the jury’s guilty verdict in July, Prosecutors requested that Puerto, who was previously released on $30,000.00 bail, be taken into custody and held without bail. The Court denied the request; however, increased bail to $500,000.00 and remanded Puerto into custody where he remained until his sentencing hearing on Monday.