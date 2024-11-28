(BIVN) – Puna’s State House Representative Greggor Ilagan will be holding a series of town hall meetings in his district during the month of December.

The “12 Days of Puna Town Halls” aims to “facilitate outreach and engagement with residents in the Puna community”, the Representative says.

“My office and I will be engaging with constituents, reviewing projects, and discussing priorities for the 2025 legislative session,” said Representative Greggor Ilagan. “It’s a perfect opportunity for residents to share topics important to their community.”

Here is the schedule, according to the District 4 office: