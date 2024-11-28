Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Rep. Ilagan Plans 12 Days Of Puna Town Halls
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Meetings will held across various Puna subdivisions, locations like Uncle Robert's and SPACE, and online.

(BIVN) – Puna’s State House Representative Greggor Ilagan will be holding a series of town hall meetings in his district during the month of December.

The “12 Days of Puna Town Halls” aims to “facilitate outreach and engagement with residents in the Puna community”, the Representative says.

“My office and I will be engaging with constituents, reviewing projects, and discussing priorities for the 2025 legislative session,” said Representative Greggor Ilagan. “It’s a perfect opportunity for residents to share topics important to their community.”

Here is the schedule, according to the District 4 office:

  • Hawaiian Paradise Park Community Center
    Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
    Address: 15-1570 Makuʻu Dr, Keaʻau
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Nanawale Longhouse
    Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
    Address: 14-855 Kehau Rd, Pāhoa
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Hawaiian Shores Community Center
    Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
    Address: 15-859 Kahakai Blvd, Pāhoa
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Leilani Estates Community Center
    Date: Monday, December 9, 2024
    Address: 13-3441 Moku St, Pāhoa
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Uncle Robert’s
    Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
    Address: 12-5038 Kalapana Kapoho Beach Rd, Pāhoa
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • SPACE
    Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
    Address: 12-253 W Pohakupele Loop, Pāhoa
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Pāhoa Community Center
    Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
    Website: 15-3022 Kauhale St, Pāhoa
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Hawaiian Beaches Park
    Date: Friday, December 13, 2024
    Address: 15-2727 Manini St, Pāhoa
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Black Sands Beach Subdivision
    Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
    Address: ʻIolani Street Park, Pāhoa
    Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

  • Virtual Town Hall
    Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
    Website: repilagan.com/zoom
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Hawaiian Sanctuary
    Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
    Address: 13-3194 Pahoa Kalapana Rd, Pāhoa
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Virtual Town Hall
    Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
    Website: repilagan.com/zoom
    Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.