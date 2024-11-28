(BIVN) – Puna’s State House Representative Greggor Ilagan will be holding a series of town hall meetings in his district during the month of December.
The “12 Days of Puna Town Halls” aims to “facilitate outreach and engagement with residents in the Puna community”, the Representative says.
“My office and I will be engaging with constituents, reviewing projects, and discussing priorities for the 2025 legislative session,” said Representative Greggor Ilagan. “It’s a perfect opportunity for residents to share topics important to their community.”
Here is the schedule, according to the District 4 office:
- Hawaiian Paradise Park Community Center
Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
Address: 15-1570 Makuʻu Dr, Keaʻau
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Nanawale Longhouse
Date: Monday, December 2, 2024
Address: 14-855 Kehau Rd, Pāhoa
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Hawaiian Shores Community Center
Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024
Address: 15-859 Kahakai Blvd, Pāhoa
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Leilani Estates Community Center
Date: Monday, December 9, 2024
Address: 13-3441 Moku St, Pāhoa
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Uncle Robert’s
Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Address: 12-5038 Kalapana Kapoho Beach Rd, Pāhoa
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- SPACE
Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Address: 12-253 W Pohakupele Loop, Pāhoa
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Pāhoa Community Center
Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
Website: 15-3022 Kauhale St, Pāhoa
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Hawaiian Beaches Park
Date: Friday, December 13, 2024
Address: 15-2727 Manini St, Pāhoa
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Black Sands Beach Subdivision
Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
Address: ʻIolani Street Park, Pāhoa
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Virtual Town Hall
Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
Website: repilagan.com/zoom
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Hawaiian Sanctuary
Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Address: 13-3194 Pahoa Kalapana Rd, Pāhoa
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Virtual Town Hall
Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Website: repilagan.com/zoom
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
