(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has upgraded the High Surf Advisory for West Hawaiʻi shores to a High Surf Warning.

Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet will be possible Friday evening into Saturday.

The waves are being generated by an extra-large northwest swell that is expected to peak Friday night into Saturday, and then decline during the day on Saturday.

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.”

“Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts,” the forecasters wrote. “Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.”