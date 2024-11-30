(BIVN) – Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes are not erupting. The USGS Volcano Alert level for Kīlauea is ADVISORY, and Mauna Loa is NORMAL.

Scientists have noticed an uptick in activity at Kīlauea. “Over the past week, earthquake rates beneath Kīlauea summit and upper East Rift Zone were more than double that of the previous week,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote in a weekly activity update. “About 100 earthquakes were located beneath the summit, and about 226 were located in the upper East Rift Zone. Earthquake rates beneath the middle East Rift Zone were on par with the previous week. Ground deformation rates in the summit region showed increased inflation over the past week, while ground deformation rates near the September 15-20 middle East Rift Zone eruption site have slowed.”

Scientists also wrote a detailed Volcano Watch article on how computer monitoring can help sound the alarm that a remote eruption is occurring.

From this week’s article, written by USGS HVO scientists and affiliates:

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) keeps its eyes on active volcanoes in many ways. While old fashioned eyes and a notebook are used when field teams are near a volcano, modern volcano observatories also utilize rapidly collected data and computers to support monitoring. Because it can be very expensive to have scientists watch the volcano data streams on a 24-hour basis, HVO computers are ‘trained’ to look for activity and alert when the volcano is changing or becoming active. They look at a wide array of observations including seismic (ground shaking), infrasound data (air pressure), ground deformation, as well as camera image assessments. As the data from these systems enter a computer, they can be assessed as close to the time of collection as possible. If an observation is unusual, the computer can send a message to make a scientist aware at any time of the day or night. At the core of many alarm systems is an often-simple computer program which looks for a change in energy from shaking of a seismometer or a burst of sound on an acoustic sensor. If the sensor is usually quiet and then the burst of energy occurs, then this can be detected by the computer which can send an automated message to a scientist. This type of energy burst detector is called a short-term average/long-term average (STA/LTA) detector.