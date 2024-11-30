(BIVN) – A 36-year-old Volcano woman has been arrested and charged for identity theft, forgery, and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information of a person over the age of 60.
Prosecutors say Rebecca Sutliff is alleged to have forged six checks for a total of $1,950 and deposited the funds into her own personal account using an ATM between July 20 and July 29, 2024.
A warrant for Sutliff’s arrest was issued on November 25, and she was arrested on Friday.
From the office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, Kelden Waltjen:
As the Complaint alleges, Sutliff is charged with 19 offenses including six counts of Identity Theft in the Second Degree, five counts of Theft in the Second Degree (theft of property, the value of which exceeds $250, from a person 60 years of age or older), five counts of Forgery in the Second Degree, and a single count each of Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information, Theft in the Third Degree, and Theft in the Fourth Degree.
Identity Theft in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Forgery in the Second Degree and Theft in the Second Degree, are both class C felony offenses, which carry a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up twelve months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by Officer Shaneil Azevedo, Puna Patrol, previously assigned to South Hilo Patrol, and Christopher Barto, South Hilo Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Jenny Lee, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Georgia Berrenberg.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
