(BIVN) – A 36-year-old Volcano woman has been arrested and charged for identity theft, forgery, and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information of a person over the age of 60.

Prosecutors say Rebecca Sutliff is alleged to have forged six checks for a total of $1,950 and deposited the funds into her own personal account using an ATM between July 20 and July 29, 2024.

A warrant for Sutliff’s arrest was issued on November 25, and she was arrested on Friday.

From the office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, Kelden Waltjen: