(BIVN) – On the anniversary of the homicide of 68-year-old Albert Harry Pacheco Sr., police detectives are renewing their request for information about the mysterious death.

Pacheco was found dead, seated in his vehicle, at a banana farm above Alae Cemetery in Hilo on December 3, 2023. Pacheco, an employee at the farm, was found with a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh area.

Police say a forensic pathologist ruled the manner of death a homicide, and the case is currently classified as second-degree murder.

“During the course of this investigation, Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives have interviewed numerous witnesses, to include employees of the banana farm and neighboring properties, as well as friends and family of Pacheco,” a police news release reported. “Police have not yet identified a motive or suspect in this case.”

Police are again asking anyone who may have information relative to this case to call Detective Christopher Jelsma of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386 or email Christopher.Jelsma@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police reminded. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”