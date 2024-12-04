(BIVN) – A plan to begin charging admission to the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens starting January 2025 has been put on hold.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks & Recreation announced it was suspending the plan to implement rule the new changes in order to further study the issue.

Mayor Mitch Roth’s outgoing administration considered instituting the admission fees to the Hilo zoo up until their final days in office. A charge of $4 per adult and $1 per child for residents ($12 per adult and $5 per child for non-residents) would have been implemented on January 2, if enacted. Admission to the zoo is currently free.

However, the new Mayor Kimo Alameda was sworn into office on December 2nd, and his administration quickly addressed the matter.

“The Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens is one of the County’s gems and it is important that we continue to steward this facility and ensure that residents can enjoy it fairly and equitably,” said Mayor Alameda in a news release. “Introducing admission fees is a big step that requires careful consideration from our administration with input from the public and community stakeholders.”

“We will study this matter carefully before deciding if any such actions are warranted,” Alameda continued. “In the meantime, please continue to enjoy the zoo with free admission.”

Rule changes proposed for the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center are also being suspended for further review, administration officials say.