(BIVN) – The “Magic Of The Season” will return to the Hawaiʻi County building in Hilo, starting next week.

The annual holiday event will be held nightly from Monday, December 9th to December 13th, and is free to the public.

The County will also be collecting nonperishable food items and donations for the Salvation Army.

From a County news release:

This free cherished week-long tradition will run from 5:30-8 p.m. each night, offering a variety of festivities including live hula and music performances, food trucks, snacks, holiday decorations, and activities for keiki. Christmas trees, creatively decorated to reflect different themes, will be displayed throughout the building. Santa Claus will make a special appearance each evening, as various county departments host activities.

Monday, Dec. 9

Kilauea Kwintet

Hummingbird Choir (HI Science & Technology Museum)

Randy Lorenzo & Jennie Kaneshiro

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Chip Douglas Band

Natalie Ai Kamauu featuring ‘Īlaniwai Waimea

(Nā Kumu Hula Iolani & Natalie Kamauu)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Always Free

Darlene Ahuna

Hula Hālau O Kou Lima Nani ‘E

(Kumu Hula Iwalani Kalima)

Thursday, Dec. 12

After Shock

Lori Lei’s Hula Studio

(Kumu Hula Lori Lei Katahara)

Hawai‘i County Band

Friday, Dec. 13