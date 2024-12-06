(BIVN) – The public is invited to experience a Waikoloa Winter Wonderland at the Kings’ Shops on the Kohala coast.

From now until December 23rd, there will be holiday-themed events every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, beginning around 5 p.m. each night.

A Traditional Christmas was held Thursday evening, with live music from John Keawe and Kona Aloha Singers and visits from Santa.

Upcoming events include:

Enchanted Evening (Dec. 6): Meet the princesses from a faraway, frosty kingdom and enjoy winter-themed activities.

Christmas Ballet Wonderland (Dec. 7): Enjoy a performance by Kona Dance and Performing Arts holiday ballet.

Hawaiian Christmas (Dec. 12): Enter for a chance to win holiday ornaments from CocoNene and enjoy live Hawaiian music by Widdy Loo.

Magic Snow (Dec. 13): Be dazzled by Alexander the Amazing Magic Show after the first snowfall at 6 p.m.

Candy Cane Lane (Dec. 14): Enjoy sweet-themed activities and candy canes by Sugar Coast Candy.

Traditional Christmas (Dec. 19): Celebrate with live music from John Keawe and Hot Cocoa giveaways from Island Vintage Coffee.

Let It Glow (Dec. 20): Everything that glows takes center stage with light-up dance performances and glowing snow shows.

Grinch Night (Dec. 21): Join the Grinch and Whoville residents for playful mischief and photo opportunities.

Fire & Ice Finale (Dec. 23): Close out the celebration with an electrifying fire show and one final snow performance. Enjoy hot cocoa by Island Vintage Coffee.

