(BIVN) – The public is invited to experience a Waikoloa Winter Wonderland at the Kings’ Shops on the Kohala coast.
From now until December 23rd, there will be holiday-themed events every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, beginning around 5 p.m. each night.
A Traditional Christmas was held Thursday evening, with live music from John Keawe and Kona Aloha Singers and visits from Santa.
Upcoming events include:
- Enchanted Evening (Dec. 6): Meet the princesses from a faraway, frosty kingdom and enjoy winter-themed activities.
- Christmas Ballet Wonderland (Dec. 7): Enjoy a performance by Kona Dance and Performing Arts holiday ballet.
- Hawaiian Christmas (Dec. 12): Enter for a chance to win holiday ornaments from CocoNene and enjoy live Hawaiian music by Widdy Loo.
- Magic Snow (Dec. 13): Be dazzled by Alexander the Amazing Magic Show after the first snowfall at 6 p.m.
- Candy Cane Lane (Dec. 14): Enjoy sweet-themed activities and candy canes by Sugar Coast Candy.
- Traditional Christmas (Dec. 19): Celebrate with live music from John Keawe and Hot Cocoa giveaways from Island Vintage Coffee.
- Let It Glow (Dec. 20): Everything that glows takes center stage with light-up dance performances and glowing snow shows.
- Grinch Night (Dec. 21): Join the Grinch and Whoville residents for playful mischief and photo opportunities.
- Fire & Ice Finale (Dec. 23): Close out the celebration with an electrifying fire show and one final snow performance. Enjoy hot cocoa by Island Vintage Coffee.
From a recent news release:
Kings’ Shops is excited to announce the debut of Waikoloa Winter Wonderland, a festive snow show celebration bringing holiday cheer to the Kohala Coast from Dec. 5 to Dec. 23, 2024. This new experience promises to enchant visitors with weekly snow shows between Black Friday and Christmas Eve complete with a lineup of themed festivities, blending traditional holiday magic with the warm spirit of Hawaii.
The highlight of Waikoloa Winter Wonderland is the captivating snow shows, happening every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening from Dec. 5 to 21, and on Monday, Dec. 23, snow will fall promptly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each show will run 7–10 minutes, featuring snow choreographed to festive music and theatrical lighting with entertainment and activities in between. The grand finale will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, with an unforgettable Fire & Ice show featuring fire dancers performing amid the snow. Guests of all ages are invited for an unforgettable #WaikoloaWonderland.
Guests will enjoy various themed nights throughout the month with special activities kicking off at 5:00 p.m. on snow show nights. Holiday wands sponsored by Waikoloa Beach Resort will be given to the first twenty-five registered keiki each night. RSVP your keiki at waikoloasnowshow for a chance to receive a wand, while supplies last.
