(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi residents have until December 18 to mail items to the U.S. Mainland, if using First-Class and Priority mail, or December 20 using expedited Priority Express, the U.S. Postal Service says.

The USPS provided the suggested the Hawaiʻi-specific holiday mailing dates in a recent news release.

Mailing their letters, cards and packages before the suggested dates will give them the best chances of reaching their destinations by Christmas, USPS officials say.

The busiest part of the holiday mailing season begins two weeks before Christmas. Customer traffic at Hawaiʻi post offices is expected to accelerate beginning the week of December 9. The week of December 16 will be the busiest week of the season.

Postal customers are asked to keep in mind that the above suggested mailing dates are not deadlines, implying that packages or letters will not arrive at their destinations if mailed after the listed dates. In fact, if normal holiday conditions prevail, chances are good that letters and packages sent shortly after the suggested dates will still make it to their destinations before Christmas. Ultimately, unpredictable factors such as mailing volumes and weather determine whether deliveries can be made early or on time.

The USPS provided these time- and money-saving tips:

Save $$$ with FLAT RATE BOXES: Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are the best deal around. Customers can send up to 70 pounds in Medium Flat Rate Boxes to domestic locations for only $19.30 An even better deal is the Large Flat Rate Box, which holds 50 percent more (with the same 70-pound limit) for only $22.80. And, to support our military troops overseas, up to 70 pounds can be shipped in the military Large Flat Rate Box to most APO and FPO locations for only $26.00.

