(BIVN) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, celebrating the $9 million expansion of Kaʻū Hospital and East Hawaiʻi Health Clinic.

Local lawmakers joined hospital staff and community members for the official start of the project that will upgrade and modernize the Pahala facility.

“During my visits to Ka‘u Hospital it became clear just how vital this CIP project is to ensuring quality access to medical services for the Ka‘u community,” said Senator Dru Kanuha in a news release. “I’m excited that these funds will enable HHSC to expand and modernize the hospital, and look forward to working with HHSC to create opportunities for improved care for our local residents.”

The expansion project will add 5 exam rooms to the existing 4 exam rooms in the clinic for primary care and behavioral health. The interior of the clinic will be updated with new flooring, paint and ceiling tiles.

The project will also upgrade wastewater infrastructure, and relocate administrative offices to the lower level. The laboratory will also be relocated and upgraded.

“As an advocate of the community, I think any services that can be expanded is an asset to our people,” said Aunty Jessie Marques, Executive Director of Kaʻu Rural Health Association. “It was nice to see all of the elected officials and the staff and representatives of Hawaii Health Systems Corporation come together to celebrate. It was a good day to fulfill our mission to continue networking and advocating for the people of Ka‘u.”

The project is expected to take 18 to 24 months, and be completed in mid-2026.