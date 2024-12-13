(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Coastal Flood Statement, warning of isolated, minor coastal along Hawaiʻi shores starting at midnight tonight.
“Peak monthly tides will lead to minor coastal flooding in the typical low-lying vulnerable areas of all islands, especially during the early morning high tides,” forecasters wrote in their statement.
From midnight on Friday into Saturday, through late Sunday night, flooding will be possible at beaches that are normally dry, with minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.
From the National Weather Service:
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Isolated, minor coastal flooding is expected along shores of Kahoʻolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niʻihau, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.