(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Coastal Flood Statement, warning of isolated, minor coastal along Hawaiʻi shores starting at midnight tonight.

“Peak monthly tides will lead to minor coastal flooding in the typical low-lying vulnerable areas of all islands, especially during the early morning high tides,” forecasters wrote in their statement.

From midnight on Friday into Saturday, through late Sunday night, flooding will be possible at beaches that are normally dry, with minor coastal erosion and saltwater inundation.

From the National Weather Service: