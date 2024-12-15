(BIVN) – The Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo is now open, following a two-month closure for repairs.

The Hawaiʻi County facility reopened on Saturday, December 14th.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The Hilo facility closed Oct. 14 for planned repairs to the pool pump’s bearings and mechanical seal. After the pump was removed and disassembled, additional repairs were found to be needed, causing a longer closure.

“Our administration is committed to improving and maintaining access to quality recreation,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “That’s why from day one we asked for a completion date of these repairs, and we are excited to join the community in celebrating the pool’s reopening.”

Jon Hayashida, swim coach for the Hilo Aquatic Club, praised the completion of the project.

“Mayor Kimo is already living up to his promise of working and communicating with our community,” Hayashida said. “We are so happy that our youth swimmers can return to the pool.”

While the facility was closed, the Department of Parks & Recreation had additional maintenance done, including replacement of failed lamps in the pool and bleacher areas.