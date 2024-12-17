(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i is inviting the public to the “Jingle Bells, Trek the Trails” holiday event this Friday in Kona.

The free event will take place at the West Hawaiʻi Civic Center on December 20th.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

This free holiday event from 4:30-8:30 p.m. will feature food and craft vendors, giveaways, and keiki activities. There will also be bikes available to borrow to “Trek the Trails” and live music from Aloha Kings and Hoʻaikane. Guests are welcome to bring their own bike.

Plus, meet Mayor Kimo Alameda and members of his executive team. “We look forward to welcoming the community to this family-friendly event as we continue to celebrate the magic of the season,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “In addition to holiday cheer, we will also be promoting health and wellness with a ‘Trek the Trails’ bicycle course. Mahalo to our co-sponsor, Hilo Bike Hub, for helping to promote bike safety for our keiki.”

The West Hawai‘i Civic Center is located at 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway.