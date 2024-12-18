(BIVN) – Road resurfacing will continue this week in the Hilo Industrial Area.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works says there will be road paving on Makaʻala Street near the intersection with Kanoelehua Avenue.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Hilo-bound lane will be closed, and no turns will be allowed onto Makaʻala Street. On Friday, Dec. 20, the Puna-bound lane will be closed, while both turn lanes will remain open (see attachment for illustration).

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Paving will pause for the holiday season starting Monday, Dec. 23, and resume on Thursday, Jan. 2.