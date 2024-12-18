(BIVN) – The Shop With a Cop event returned to West Hawaiʻi on Saturday, as law enforcement officers took time to share some holiday cheer with children at the Kona Walmart.

This year the event was able to help 50 at-risk and underprivileged youth, organizers say.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Christmas came early this year for 50 west Hawai‘i keiki during this year’s Shop With a Cop event held Saturday morning, December 14, 2024, in Kona, as Hawai‘i Police Department teamed up with Catholic Charities, Kona Walmart, as well as federal and state law enforcement agencies to provide a fun shopping experience for keiki.



Shop With a Cop originated on island in Kona more than 30 years, with the Hawaiʻi Police Department and Catholic Charities partnering with Kmart to provide at-risk and underprivileged youth an opportunity to buy gifts at Christmas. When the Kona Kmart closed, the event continued uninterrupted at Target until 2023, when Walmart started hosting the annual event in Kona.

“This is about bridging the gap with kids in the community,” said Erin Basque of Catholic Charities, as she addressed the group of over 30 law enforcement officers from the Hawai‘i Police Department, Hawai‘i State Sheriff’s Department, Department of Land and Natural Resources/DOCARE, along with National Park Service Rangers and the Hawai‘i Air National Guard.



Keiki were pre-selected by Catholic Charities and given $100 gift card to spend then paired with law enforcement officers. Some were shopping for themselves, while others were buying gifts for family members. After the shopping was complete, keiki could have their newly purchased gifts wrapped by volunteers and were treated to a McDonald’s Happy Meal breakfast. They also got to visit with Santa.