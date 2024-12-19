(BIVN) – The annual youth track and field meets will be held in Hilo and Kona in February 2025.

The County of Hawai‘i’s Department of Parks & Recreation says the events are open to youth ages 6-14, and will be held on the following dates and locations:

West Hawai‘i Track and Field Meets

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 15

Location: Kealakehe High School Track

East Hawai‘i Track and Field Meets

Dates: Saturday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 22

Location: Waiākea High School Ken Yamase Stadium

For all the meets, the field events will start at 9 a.m. and the track events will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. Track and field events will run simultaneously.

“To participate, students should first check if their school offers a track and field program,” the County says. “Schools, clubs or individuals interested in participating in any of the meets should contact Recreation Specialist Mark Osorio, who can be reached by email at mark.osorio@hawaiicounty.gov or by phone at 808-961-8735 or 808-938-2012.”

Entry forms and additional information are available on the Parks & Recreation website.