(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for west facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as the long period energy from a northwest swell is expected to the Big Island Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says the swells are the product of several storm-force lows passing northwest of Hawaiʻi. The swells will continue through the weekend, peaking on Sunday.

West facing shores of Kona and Kohala could see large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet until Saturday morning.

“The overlapping pulses of swell will likely maintain surf near or above warning thresholds along affected shores most of the time through at least the weekend, with the largest swell expected on Sunday,” the forecasters wrote.



“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” the National Weather Service said. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”