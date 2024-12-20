(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning is now in place for the west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, while a High Surf Advisory has been issued for north and east-facing shores.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says a series of large northwest to north-northwest (315 to 330 degrees) swells will move through Hawaiian waters over the weekend and into early next week. Surf will build up to 35 feet along north facing shores Niʻihau, Kauai, Oʻahu, Molokai, and Maui.

Waves will be a little smaller along the shores of Kona and Kohala, where surf heights of 10 to 14 feet are expected.

“Warning level surf will prevail along north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through the weekend, with a brief dip possible late Saturday and Saturday night,” the National Weather Service said. “Warning level surf will prevail across west facing shores of the Big Island, while advisory level surf is expected along north facing shores there.”

From the NWS discussion posted on Friday night: