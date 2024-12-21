(BIVN) – The new Kaumana Housing Unit at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo was dedicated this week.

More than 50 people attended the blessing ceremony on Thursday, December 19th. The new building is located on the corner of Komohana Street and Waiānuenue Avenue in Hilo, where the old jail once stood.

From a news release by the Hawaiʻi Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation:

Plans for the 48-bed medium-security housing unit began in 2017. Construction started in January 2022. The project cost is $19.8 million. DAGS awarded the project to contractor Nan, Inc. The 10,550 square-foot building was designed with a rehabilitative environment that includes maximum use of daylight, viewing garden, an indoor/outdoor recreation yard and modern security systems. The facility aims to house inmates at the Kaumana Housing Unit in the coming months.

DCR Director Tommy Johnson thanked Governor Josh Green, M.D. and legislators for their support as well as DAGS and contractors. “This project was critically needed to address severe overcrowding that has plagued HCCC for decades,” Director Johnson said during the ceremony. In addition to the new unit, HCCC recently completed renovations to its administration building to include an intake area, visitation room, records room and administrative offices. HCCC Warden Cramer Mahoe echoed Johnson’s sentiment concerning the new housing unit. “This is a long time coming,” Mahoe said as he addressed attendees. “We are grateful for having such a building like this to help with easing some of the overcrowding.”