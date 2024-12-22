(BIVN) – On December 17th, a reported magnitude-3.6 earthquake, located about 40 miles southwest of Kaʻū, was deleted after review by a seismologist.

As it happens, this week’s Volcano Watch article details the U.S. Geological Survey’s review process, and how the scientists check and verify information.

This week’s article was written by Natalia Deligne, a geologist at HVO:

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is part of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the science agency of the U.S. Department of Interior. Our job is to obtain and share science-based information about the volcanoes of Hawaii and American Samoa and earthquakes across the state. What are the different types of information that HVO provides and how do we ensure its accuracy?

We start with HVO’s volcano and earthquake monitoring network, scientific research, and other techniques, such as field work, lab work, and other analyses. These form the basis of science-based information we provide through briefings with our partners and public meetings, written publications, maps, presentations at conferences, and more. A critical step we take before sharing information is the “scientific review process.” The USGS review process ensures our scientific approach is sound (how we got and interpreted the data) and that we are providing information that is as accurate as possible. This is different from public consultation that is part of some government policy initiatives. What does the review process entail? There are many details, but in general we can think of three types of information that HVO provides, each of which have a different review process. The first type of information is data from our monitoring instruments, such as a seismometer or a webcam. Here, how the data is collected has been signed-off on. Data collection is automatic (for example, a webcam photo every two minutes) and follows a specific procedure for computer processing and archiving. We share monitoring data on the HVO website and global repositories without further review.

The second type of information is based on research and often years of work. These include findings from research our scientists are leading or contributing to—such as scientific papers, geologic maps, and scientific conference presentations—and the compilation and interpretation of knowledge in a useful and useable format—such as fact-sheets, eruption chronologies, and other map types. All publications are reviewed by (usually) two subject matter experts who were not part of the study or project. Authors then make changes as needed and document how they addressed the experts’ questions, comments, and feedback. After revisions have been made, most publications then require sign-off from the author’s supervisor, the Volcano Science Center director, and a dedicated approval official within the USGS; some of these steps are delegated for short publications. The review process takes anywhere from a day or two to months (or longer!). At times it is a back-and-forth process. USGS review is required even when USGS scientists are not leading a project—if the USGS is involved, the review process ensures the data, interpretation, and resulting knowledge meets the USGS’s scientific standard. The third type of information is an interpretation of what the volcanoes (and earthquake activity) are doing right now. This information is included in USGS volcano alert-level system official notices that describe current conditions: volcano activity notices announcing a volcano alert level change (for example, an eruption starting), information statements, status reports, and updates. Maps showing where magma is moving or lava is advancing are also in this category. As this information is immediately required, HVO (and other USGS volcano observatories) have special authorization to share it promptly, as long as those involved have received required training, are operating within their area of expertise, and are following agreed upon practices. While some products in this category are developed, edited, and published by one person, many are developed by a small team of staff who ensure everything is as accurate and clear as possible. Even HVO’s lava flow mapping data—directly published in an interactive map on our website—is a collaborative process with checks built into the process. While the review process takes time, it is in some ways the most important step: it double (and sometimes triple) checks our information before it is made public. HVO and the USGS confidently stands behind the science-based information we provide, secure in the knowledge it is based on quality scientific methods and approaches and verified by experts. After the review process, the information is ready to be shared and can support decision-making, raise community awareness, and increase knowledge and understanding of our volcanic environment.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and its USGS Alert Level is ADVISORY.