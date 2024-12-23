(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says visitors flocking to the see the new eruption at the summit of Kīlauea can expect crowded overlooks, full parking lots and busy roads.

The National Park Service says there is a temporary flight restriction over Kīlauea of 5,000-ft above ground level that extends two nautical miles from Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

The USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH, and the activity is confined to the summit caldera. The National Park Service says the primary eruption hazards are high levels of toxic volcanic gas and fine volcanic particles, saying:

Strong winds are blowing the massive plume of volcanic gas away from viewing areas towards the southwest over an area that has been closed to the public since 2008. USGS stated the plume reached about 6,000 feet above ground level at times. By 5:30 a.m., a lake of lava covered about 500 acres of the caldera floor and lava fountains in the southwest corner reached about 250 feet.

Park rangers urge everyone to plan ahead take the following precautions: