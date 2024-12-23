(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says visitors flocking to the see the new eruption at the summit of Kīlauea can expect crowded overlooks, full parking lots and busy roads.
The National Park Service says there is a temporary flight restriction over Kīlauea of 5,000-ft above ground level that extends two nautical miles from Halemaʻumaʻu crater.
The USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH, and the activity is confined to the summit caldera. The National Park Service says the primary eruption hazards are high levels of toxic volcanic gas and fine volcanic particles, saying:
Strong winds are blowing the massive plume of volcanic gas away from viewing areas towards the southwest over an area that has been closed to the public since 2008. USGS stated the plume reached about 6,000 feet above ground level at times. By 5:30 a.m., a lake of lava covered about 500 acres of the caldera floor and lava fountains in the southwest corner reached about 250 feet.
Park rangers urge everyone to plan ahead take the following precautions:
- Expect crowds. Parking will be limited or full at popular areas. Arrive after 9 p.m. and well before sunrise for a better experience. The park is open 24 hours a day, and it is extremely dark after nightfall. Bring a headlamp when visiting during darkness.
- Check the air quality before you arrive and during your visit. People with respiratory or heart issues and pregnant women are especially sensitive to volcanic gas.
- Stay on trail, stay out of closed areas and away from cliff edges and other hazardous terrain. Keep children near you at all times. Stay hydrated.
- Watch out for nēnē. It is breeding season for the rare Hawaiian goose. Nēnē are often encountered in parking lots and seen near roadways. Drive cautiously, never feed them and keep a distance of at least 60 feet (four car lengths).
- Drive safely. The holidays are the busiest season for park visitation, especially during an eruption. Drive the speed limit, heed park rangers and traffic control workers, and stay attentive.
- Check the park website before you arrive. The eruption and other conditions could change at anytime resulting in closures and limited access, or the eruption could end abruptly.
- Enjoy respectfully. Eruptions are powerful events as Pele, the elemental volcanic force, returns to Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Observe eruptions quietly to hear the sounds of lava.
