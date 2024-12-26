(BIVN) – Fireworks permits are now available for purchase for the upcoming New Year’s celebration on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 firecrackers. Customers may purchase multiple permits.

The fire department says permits shall only be issued to people 18 years old or older and are nontransferable and non-refundable.

Firework sales begin Dec. 26 and end at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Permits are not required for the purchase of novelties and paperless firecrackers, officials say.

Setting off fireworks for New Year’s celebrations is allowed between 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Permits shall be visibly displayed at the site of use during the firing, the County says.

Permits are available at the following locations:

KTA Puainako: 50 E. Puainako St. in Hilo

KTA Waimea: 65-1158 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela

Pacific Fireworks: 74-5629 Kuakini Highway, Suite 155, in Kailua-Kona

J. Hara Store: 17-343 Volcano Highway in Kurtistown

Kimura General Store: 27-289 Mill Road in Papaikou

Phantom Fireworks Tent: 74-5511 Luhia St. in Kailua-Kona

Phantom Fireworks Tent: 325 E. Makaʻala St. in Hilo

Phantom Fireworks Tent: 111 E. Puainako St. in Hilo

TNT Tent: 381 E. Makaʻala St. in Hilo

TNT Tent: 75-1015 Henry St. in Kailua-Kona

TNT Tent: 45-3327 Kou St. in Honokaʻa

TNT Tent: 16-711 Milo St. in Keaʻau

No permits will be sold in the Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court this year.

The Fire Department would like to remind the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework.

Throw fireworks from, at, or into any vehicle.

Set off fireworks at any time not within the specified periods.

Set off fireworks within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, care home for the elderly, zoo, animal hospital or shelter, or church when services are held.

Set off fireworks on any school property without authorization from the said school official.

Set off any fireworks on any public way such as a highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or park.

Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors; or for any minor to possess, purchase, sell, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

Set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns or Hawaiʻi Lanterns, or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, skyrockets, Roman candles, cakes, mortars, or shells.

Residents are urged to use fireworks safely by: