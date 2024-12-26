(BIVN) – Another High Surf Warning has been issued for West Hawaiʻi shores, from noon today to 6 p.m. Friday.

Officials say surf will build to 8 to 12 feet today along west-facing shores of the North Kohala, South Kohala, North Kona, South Kona, Kaʻū.

“Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rapidly build through the morning hours, peak this afternoon through Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend as a west-northwest (290 to 315 degrees) swell builds down the island chain,” the National Weather Service wrote on Thursday.

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents,” the forecasters wrote. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.”

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says beach goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel, and those along the west-facing shores should take the necessary precautions to secure their property.