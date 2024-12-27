(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is asking the visitors that are flocking to the Kīlauea summit to see the new eruption during the busy holiday to stay safe, after a close call on Christmas Day.

From the National Park Service:

As families watched lava glow within Kaluapele at sunset last night, a shocking scene unfolded in a closed area beyond the post-and-cable barrier at Kīlauea Overlook. A toddler wandered off from his family and in a split second, ran straight toward the 400-foot cliff edge. His mother, screaming, managed to grab him in the nick of time just a foot or so away from a fatal fall. Disaster was averted, and the shaken family departed. A Christmas to remember?

Park rangers remind visitors to stay on trail, stay out of closed areas and to keep their children close, especially when watching Kīlauea from viewpoints along Crater Rim Trail. Those who ignore the warnings, walk past closure signs, lose track of loved ones, and sneak into closed areas to get a closer look do so at great risk. “The hazards that coincide with an eruption are dangerous, and we have safety measures in place including closed areas, barriers, closure signs, and traffic management,” said Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “Your safety is our utmost concern, but we rely on everyone to recreate responsibility. National parks showcase nature’s splendor but they are not playgrounds.”

The National Park Service also says visitors should check the air qu­­­­ality before and during their visit. “People with respiratory or heart issues and pregnant women and children are especially sensitive to volcanic gas, which includes sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide,” the NPS said.

Scientists reported that the eruption of Kīlauea resumed on Thursday night, although the activity is far less vigorous than in prior episodes.