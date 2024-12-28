(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea continued throughout the day on Saturday, with the onset of more vigorous lava fountaining at around 6 p.m. HST.

The USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

All current and recent activity is within confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, scientists say.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: