(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.3 earthquake shook the Island of Hawaiʻi late Sunday night.

The earthquake occurred at 11:04 p.m. HST and was located deep below the area of Pāhala in the Kaʻū district.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that a tsunami was not generated by the event, although some areas may have experienced shaking.

“This earthquake is part of the ongoing swarm of deep seismicity that has been occurring beneath the Pāhala area since 2019,” wrote the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in an information statement. “The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.”



Kīlauea volcano continues to erupt lava at the summit and the USGS alert level is WATCH. Mauna Loa is not erupting and is at an alert level of NORMAL.



No damage to buildings or infrastructure is expected based on the earthquake intensity, scientists say.

The event was followed by a magnitude-3.7 earthquake at the same depth (30 km) less than 20 minutes later.

This is a breaking news story and some of the information may be revised as data is analyzed by scientists.