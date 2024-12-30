(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green signed an executive order on Monday, protecting medical cannabis caregivers from undue enforcement ahead of changes to the law that will take effect in the new year.

From the office of the Hawaiʻi Governor:

As a physician, the Governor recognizes that the legal changes due to go into effect on January 1, 2025, concerning primary caregivers to medical cannabis patients could lead to negative health outcomes.



To address this, the Governor has signed an executive order directing the Department of Health to not use resources to address situations where a caregiver is cultivating cannabis for a patient within the bounds of the law that exist today. This will allow primary caregivers to continue to perform their duties without fear of enforcement from the Department of Health, so long as they are not committing other significant violations like those described in the executive order.

“We have medical cannabis statutes to provide patients the relief each desperately needs as they navigate very serious health issues. We must protect the patients and their caregivers when the caregivers cultivate cannabis for a patient in a manner that fits squarely within the spirit of the medical-cannabis law,” said Governor Green.

A copy of the executive order has been posted to the state website.

“The Hawaiʻi Department of Health strongly supports continuing to allow primary caregivers to cultivate medical cannabis for qualifying patients as needed for the patients’ health,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink.

The Governor said he is urging the State Legislature to fix the law “to ensure that primary caregivers can continue to provide services to those patients who are in the greatest need.”