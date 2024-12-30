(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano continued on Monday, with lava fountaining visible in the southwest portion of the caldera.

The USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea is WATCH, and all activity is confined to the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

In its daily update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory provided the latest instrumental and visible observations:

Summit Instrumental Observations: Seismicity at the summit over the last 24 hours has been low with one small detected earthquake. Seismic tremor remains has increased gradually over the past few days with the increase in fountaining. Summit tiltmeters recorded deflationary tilt over the past day. SO2 emissions remain elevated, with a gas plume rising above the caldera this morning and carried to the southwest. Summit Eruption Observations: Webcam images indicate that the eruption within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) continues this morning from vents on the southwest side of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Effusion of lava over the past day has produced an enlarging fan of flows that cover the southwest portion of the crater, and have been advancing towards the central part of the crater floor. Yesterday morning, HVO geologists on the crater rim observed fountains reaching about 40 m (130 ft) high. This morning, HVO geologists in the field report fountain heights of around 30 m (100 ft).