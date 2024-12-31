(BIVN) – A bicyclist who was struck by a sedan on Kahakai Boulevard on Monday evening died later that day, police say, and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Michael L. Richardson of Pāhoa, has been arrested for negligent homicide, operating under the influence, and no motor vehicle insurance policy.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Responding at 7:57 p.m. to the reported collision, police investigators determined that a 2018 Volkswagen GTI sedan, operated by Richardson, was traveling east on Kahakai Boulevard just west of Olao Street, when it struck a man on a blue mountain bike who was also traveling in an easterly direction in the east-bound lane of Kahakai Boulevard.



The bicyclist, possibly in his 50s, was located unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center via ambulance where he was pronounced deceased at 8:55 p.m. His identity is unknown at this time pending identification and notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the traffic collision or has information to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.



This is the 29th traffic fatality on Hawai‘i Island in 2024 compared to 15 this time last year.