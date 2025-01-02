(BIVN) – There will be an emergency water shutoff for Kamuela View Estates customers in Waimea scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply (DWS) announced on Thursday that it will temporarily turn off the water to perform an emergency valve replacement.

Impacted areas include Mahua Street, ‘Ohina Street, and Puahia Street, and all side roads and lanes.

“Affected customers should set aside drinking water ahead of time to meet their household’s water needs during the temporary service interruption,” the DWS said.

The DWS says it will station a water tanker for the public’s use at the intersection of ‘Ohina Street and Mahua Street.