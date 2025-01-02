(BIVN) – The Hilo man who was arrested and charged for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor two years ago has pleaded “No Contest” and will face sentencing in March.

On New Years Eve, prosecutors announced that 54 year-old Duncan Mahi of Hilo entered his plea in Kona Circuit Court. Mahi was accused of abducting the minor from Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa on September 16, 2022. The incident triggered a MAILE AMBER Alert and prompted a large search effort. The survivor was able to free herself from her captor with the assistance of several good Samaritans the next day in Hilo.

“Our Office values victim input and the importance of victim well-being,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “Sexual assault cases, especially those involving minors, are some of the most traumatic types of criminal victimization. The victims and their families were consulted and very involved throughout the plea negotiations in this case. They confirmed their support of this agreement and resolution of the case.”

From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: