(BIVN) – The Hilo man who was arrested and charged for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor two years ago has pleaded “No Contest” and will face sentencing in March.
On New Years Eve, prosecutors announced that 54 year-old Duncan Mahi of Hilo entered his plea in Kona Circuit Court. Mahi was accused of abducting the minor from Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa on September 16, 2022. The incident triggered a MAILE AMBER Alert and prompted a large search effort. The survivor was able to free herself from her captor with the assistance of several good Samaritans the next day in Hilo.
“Our Office values victim input and the importance of victim well-being,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “Sexual assault cases, especially those involving minors, are some of the most traumatic types of criminal victimization. The victims and their families were consulted and very involved throughout the plea negotiations in this case. They confirmed their support of this agreement and resolution of the case.”
From Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
On December 31, 2024, Mahi appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he entered “No Contest” pleas to charges of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and two counts of Kidnapping. Mahi, who remains in custody, is being held without bail and was ordered to appear on March 14, 2025 for his sentencing hearing.
Mahi pleaded “No Contest” to Kidnapping (class A felony) with a mandatory minimum of 13 years and 4 months in Count 1, Kidnapping (class B felony) with a mandatory minimum of 6 years and 8 months in Count 2, and Sexual Assault in the First Degree (class A felony) with a mandatory minimum of 13 years and 4 months in Count 8. Counts 1 and 8 will be served concurrently to each other and consecutive to Count 2 for a combined total of 30 years and have a 20 year mandatory minimum total.
Sexual Assault in the First Degree is a class A felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term. Kidnapping can be a class A or B felony offense depending on facts and circumstances. Class B felony offenses carry a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term.
The investigation was initiated by South Kohala Patrol, and the felony investigation was led by Detective Steven Grace, Area II Criminal Investigation Section, and assisted by members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division and Area II Criminal Investigation Division, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Kate Perazich and Kaua Jackson.
