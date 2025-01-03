(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano paused on Friday evening.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code for Kīlauea remains at WATCH/ORANGE.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory information statement issued at 9:08 p.m. on Friday night:

Activity Summary: The eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu crater paused at approximately 8:40 p.m. tonight with both fountaining and lava flow effusion ceasing at the same time. Currently there is no lava draining back into the southern vent, which was the only vent actively erupting at the time. Seismic tremor also began dropping at this time and deflation that began December 29th of the summit is continuing for now, but is expected to slow down, stop, or begin inflating in the next few hours.

Lava within Halemaʻumaʻu crater continues to slowly move and crustal overturns are expected in the hours following the pause. The vents may continue to glow and degassing currently remains at high level. Gas measurements made yesterday were approximately 30,000 tonnes per day. It is uncertain if lava drainback will occur as the vent had built up an internal structure that may stop lava from flowing back down into the vent.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and will issue an eruption update tomorrow morning unless there are significant changes overnight. HVO remains in close contact with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency.