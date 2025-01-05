(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been extended to Monday.

Kahaluʻu Beach Park, Laʻola Beach Park, and Kua Bay in Kona will remain closed today, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Sunday morning. Officials say other west-facing beach parks may close without notice.

Dangerously large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet today, the National Weather Service says, decreasing to 10 to 14 feet on Monday.

“Surf along exposed north and west facing shores is currently peaking this morning above warning levels,” the National Weather Service said. “Warning level surf will continue through Monday afternoon along exposed north and west facing shores. Another northwest swell will swiftly build in from Monday night into Wednesday.”