(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning has been extended for the west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as two National Park units in Kona joined the list related closures.

Hazardous surf conditions and associated resource damage forced the closure of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park on Monday, until further notice.

In addition, the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park was partially closed, and will remain closed until further notice.

“Alanui Kaloko Road and the coastal trail from Kaloko Fishpond to ʻAiʻōpio Fishtrap will be closed until further notice due to dangerous high surf conditions,” the National Park Service wrote in a media release. “The health and safety of our staff and visitors is always our number one concern. Please heed all closures.”



Also closed in Kona are Kahaluʻu, Magic Sands (Laʻaola), Kohanaiki Beach Park, and Kua Bay.

The National Weather Service says dangerously large, breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet are expected along west-facing shores through Thursday.