(BIVN) – Police are investigating a possible drowning at a Kona beach that occurred during dangerous, high surf conditions on Sunday evening.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department announced that the victim – an unidentified Caucasian man who appeared to be in his early to late 30s – was swept into the ocean at OTEC beach.

A High Surf Warning was in effect at the time of the incident. The warning remains in effect for all west-facing shores until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Kona patrol officers responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a swimmer in distress at O-Tech Beach. It was reported that three men, including the victim, were near the bathrooms at O-Tech Beach when the man fell into the water and due to the large waves, was not able to return to land. The two unidentified men with him were observed trying to coach him back to land; however, the victim could not swim back to shore. Hawai‘i Fire Department rescue personnel arrived on the scene and conducted a search, locating the victim, who had no signs of life and transported him to Honokōhau Harbor via a boat. The unidentified man was then transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Kona Patrol Officer Sarha Reich at the police department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311 or via email at Sarha.Reich@hawaiicounty.gov.