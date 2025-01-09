(BIVN) – The playground redevelopment project at Pu‘u Nui Park in Waikoloa Village is underway, the County of Hawaiʻi announced on Thursday.

Two new play structures with slides and climbing areas will be installed at the park, along with fencing and a new play surface to enhance safety.

The improvements are expected to be complete by the end of February.

“Addressing these long-awaited improvements was one of our administration’s priorities,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We can’t overstate the importance of safe and adequate recreation for our keiki, and we know that this new playground will be a relief to families and community members who have expressed concern over the deterioration of the old playground equipment.”

The playground project is a collaboration between the County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation and the Friends of Pu‘u Nui Park, which raised funds to purchase the new equipment.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: