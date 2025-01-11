(BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body found hanging from a tree by Chong Street near the Kaumana Drive junction in Hilo on Saturday morning.

The deceased male has not been identified, but he appeared to be in his 50’s, police say.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 10:11 a.m., police dispatch received a report from a passerby in the area of a man hanging from a tree by Chong Street. Responding South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel located the man’s body, however he was beyond resuscitation efforts. The man, who appeared to be in his 50s, was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:16 p.m.



The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is investigating this incident as a coroner’s inquest, pending positive identification of the decedent and notification of next of kin.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Area I Criminal Investigation Section Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua at (808) 961-2375, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.