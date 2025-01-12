(BIVN) – The main Hawaiian Islands are under drought conditions, following a “poor start” to the wet season.

The entire Island of Hawaiʻi is under D1 Moderate Drought conditions, with a portion of leeward North and South Kohala reporting D2 Severe Drought conditions.

D3 Extreme Drought has been reported in areas of Maui, Molokai, and Oʻahu.

From the U.S. Drought Monitor on January 9th:

A poor start to the wet season resulted in a continued drought increase throughout the Hawaiian Islands. On the Big Island, a 1-cat degradation was warranted based on NDVI, precipitation deficits, and streamflow data. Severe (D2) to extreme (D3) drought were expanded across Maui. D2 was also expanded eastward along the lower slopes of Molokai. Due to lack of adequate rainfall and NDVI data, D2 coverage was increased across Oahu and Kauai.

The Drought Monitor says that D1 Moderate Drought brings increased fire danger concerns, declining water levels, and pasture / crop growth is stunted. Also, more bugs are observed than normal.

Under D2 Severe Drought conditions, fire danger is high. Pasture conditions and cattle health is poor, while crops like protea, coffee, and sugar cane struggle. Reservoir levels are also low, springs are dried up, and mandatory water restrictions are implemented.