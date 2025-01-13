(BIVN) – The summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano remains paused, although some lava spattering has recently been visible at the inactive vents.

The USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

In a Monday morning update, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported “last night saw less spattering at the northern eruptive vent than the night before, but persistent glow indicates that lava remains close to the surface on the southwest side of Kaluapele, the volcano’s summit caldera.”

From the USGS HVO update on Monday, January 13:

Summit Instrumental Observations: Seismicity in the summit region remains low, with only 3 small earthquakes (all below M2.0) detected in the past 24 hours. Seismic tremor remains near background levels, indicating very little activity at the eruptive vents. Summit tiltmeters began tracking inflation on January 3 around the same time that the single remaining lava fountain shut down. This inflation continued at a relatively low rate through yesterday evening, when the tiltmeters began tracking slight deflation; it remains to be seen if this is just a temporary disruption in the inflationary trend, or a more lasting reversal. The most recently measured sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate was approximately 500 tonnes per day on Friday, January 10. Though significantly lower than rates measured during more energetic eruptive activity, this value still represents above-background SO2 emissions, and the resulting hazard will be affected by wind conditions (see Hazards section below). Summit Eruption Observations: Yesterday evening, visitors to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park reported seeing low-level spattering at the northern eruptive vent on the southwest side of Kaluapele, within Halema‘uma‘u crater. However, this spattering was not clearly discernible in live stream camera views, so lava was likely not thrown any higher than 5 yards (meters), remaining within the vent. It is unclear if spattering continues this morning, but persistent glow from both the northern and southern eruptive vents indicates that lava remains close to the surface, likely just a few yards (meters) below the crater floor. At this time, no new lava flows have yet exited the vents. The area where HVO’s automatic laser rangefinder is pointing on the crater floor—a few hundred yards (meters) northeast of the vents—remains stable, so there is no ongoing emplacement of lava below surface crust on the crater floor.