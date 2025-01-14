(BIVN) – An estimated crowd of 1,000 participated in the Banyan Drive Art Stroll on Saturday, January 11th.

Here are the People’s Choice awards presented to Banyan Drive Art Stroll winners:

Watercolorist Ron Louie took First place in the 5th Banyan Drive Art Stroll art exhibit with his misty view of a torii titled “Grand Entrance.” Louie will receive a gift certificate from Hilo Hawaiian Hotel.

Second place in the People’s Choice vote went to Kealoha Pa for “Uhu Paradise.” Pa will receive a gift certificate for WSW at Hilo Hawaiian.

Third place went to the late Bill Eger for a photograph of the Hiroshima lantern under a large monkeypod tree at the east torii titled “Legacy Monkeypod.” The award is a gift certificate from Cunningham Gallery.

Fourth place is a tie: Greg Henkel’s “Ulua” won him a gift certificate from Banyan Gallery and Jared Goodwin’s photograph “Bridge of Nostalgia” won him a gift certificate from Ben Franklin Crafts.