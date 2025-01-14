(BIVN) – A brand-new residential program for integrated clinical care has opened in Hilo that officials say addresses a critical gap in housing support for those experiencing homelessness, “who also have behavioral health needs often combined with medical needs that are too complex for traditional subsidized housing.”

The program is the result of a partnership between ‘Ohana Health Plan – a leading provider of government-sponsored managed care services in Hawaii and a Centene Corporation company (NYSE: CNC) – and Hope Services Hawaii, Hawaii Island’s largest nonprofit homeless services provider.

Hawai‘i County Mayor Kimo Alameda joined employees of ‘Ohana Health Plan and Hope Services Hawaii for a grand opening and blessing for thhe six-bed, Hilo-based home reserved exclusively for ‘Ohana Health Plan members. The County of Hawaiʻi owns the property, and leases it to Hope Services to provide emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The treatment-based residential program provides:

Behavioral health (BH) case management

Licensed BH clinician for therapy and psychosocial rehabilitation groups

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) for medication management

Housing case managers

Multi-disciplinary team working with health coordination for comprehensive care

From an ‘Ohana Health Plan news release:

This model of concentrated access to care is expected to significantly reduce sudden and serious health problems that require immediate attention, thereby reducing acute emergency room or inpatient care expenses, and improving overall behavioral and physical health outcomes. “At ‘Ohana Health Plan, we know that housing is healthcare, and we are committed to addressing housing through healthcare,” said Scott Sivik, plan president and chief executive officer of ‘Ohana Health Plan. “Our integrated care hub extends the continuum of care by allowing our most vulnerable members to recover and receive care in a safe environment. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner in Hope Services Hawaii to help us further our mission of transforming the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time.”