(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday morning to 6 a.m. Saturday morning along west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

The National Weather Service says a a westerly component of large northwest swell will steadily fill in through the day and peak tonight along shores of North and South Kohala, Kona, and Kaʻū.

Surf is expected to build up to 8 to 12 feet by this evening. Wave heights along north-facing shores of the other Hawaiian islands (Niʻihau, Kauai, Oʻahu, Molokai, and Maui) could reach up to 35 feet.

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.”

“Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts,” the forecasters said. “Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.”