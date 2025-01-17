(BIVN) – Work to restore Highway 137 is now underway, and a contract has also been awarded to restore Pohoiki Road.
The County of Hawaiʻi on Friday provided updates on the effort to restore the Puna of roads inundated by lava during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
On Jan. 9, work began to rebuild Highway 137 with contractor Isemoto Contracting grading the area adjacent to “Four Corners,” where Highway 137 meets Highway 132. The 3.6-mile-long road segment between Kapoho and Pohoiki is anticipated to be complete in the third quarter of 2026.
Additionally, the County has awarded a contract to Nan Inc. for the restoration of Pohoiki Road, also inundated by lava in 2018. That project spans 4.5 miles and includes both reconstruction and realignment of the road. It is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and be complete in the fourth quarter of 2026.
“We are pleased to announce that the restoration of Highway 137 is well underway,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “This project, soon to be followed by the restoration of Pohoiki Road, represents the start of a long-awaited investment in Lower Puna’s infrastructure that will help reconnect impacted communities.”
During both projects, waterlines along the routes will also be replaced.
“Restoration of Highway 137 is a critical step forward in Lower Puna’s recovery,” said County Council member Ashley Kierkiewicz, whose district includes the eruption area. “Our office is deeply grateful for the efforts to get construction back on track and ensure the project is completed, allowing our community to move forward with renewed strength and resilience.”
Combined, the two road and waterline restoration projects (Highway 137 and Pohoiki Road) will cost about $50 million, with 75% of the amount covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The County is using recovery funds from the State to cover the 25% local match.
No trespassing signs will be put in place and the public is reminded to stay out of the construction area.
